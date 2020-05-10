Someone broke into a hair salon in the 1200 block of Harbuck Avenue and stole BaByliss and Wahl brand hair-styling equipment valued at $1,000 around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
———
Someone stole a blue 1995 Chevrolet valued at $8,000 that was parked in the 1700 block of West Frank Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
———
Someone stole a pellet grill from the front of Brookshire Brothers Fresh Market on Chestnut Street around 11 a.m. Friday.
———
A woman tried to steal $77 worth of items from Walmart around 3 p.m. Friday.
———
An intoxicated woman allegedly damaged her boyfriend’s silver 2007 Cadillac Escalade and assaulted him with the rear view mirror she broke around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
———
Someone broke into a shop in the 1400 block of Indigo Court and stole two ATVs, with a combined value of $25,000, and $1,900 worth of tools around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
———
A woman tried to steal $41 worth of items from Walmart around 6 p.m. Friday.
———
Lufkin police arrested Jorge A. Barrerra, 30, of Diboll, after he allegedly fled from officers in a black 2003 Cadillac after officers tried to stop him for a traffic violation around 1:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, according to a police report. He also was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and warrants for motion to adjudicate guilt for assault causing bodily injury/family violence, four counts of no insurance, three counts of no driver’s license, failure to appear for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, and felony bail jumping and failure to appear.
———
Someone stole $300 worth of change from a maroon 2008 Saturn Aura sedan parked in the 500 block of South Bynum Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made four other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Sonja G. Lilly, 56, of Lufkin, theft; Mayra Alexandra Hernandez, 29, of Lufkin, assault family/household member with previous conviction; Braden Houston, 21, of Huntington, possession of between two and four ounces of marijuana; and Katelyn R. Johnson, 21, of Diboll, theft of property between $100 and $750 and a warrant for no vehicle registration.
———
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests on Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Gregoria Sepulveda, age not available, of Diboll, public intoxication; and Eduardo Barrera-Vasquez, 30, of Diboll, public intoxication.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Michael Anthony Oder, 25, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension and a warrant for Class C assault; Bessie Denae Parker, 38, of Lufkin, possession of less than one gram of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Joshua Randall Pierson, age not available, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Leonard Caywood, 44, of Channelview, warrant for motion to revoke probation for possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 196 inmates as of 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.