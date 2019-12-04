The Lufkin Police Department and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Trina Arnette, 46, of Lufkin, failure to identify and warrants for traffic violations; Tyson Deon Spencer, 45, of Diboll, unlawful possession of firearm; Chasity Page Fowler, 28, of Diboll, public intoxication and a warrant for no driver’s license; and Frances Isaiah Yarbrough, 42, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Frank Edward Parker, 53, of Lufkin, warrants for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance; Tony Dorman Horton, 32, of Pollok, warrant for a federal hold; and Jose Rolando Flores, 43, of Waller, warrant for driving while license invalid.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: JC Evans Sandoval, 23, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; April Lynn Bynog, 22, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1; and Joe Martinez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Jail housed 194 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
