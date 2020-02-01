The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Diboll students on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Zaccheuas Albro and Darryl Weaver, both 18, were arrested Wednesday on warrant charges for fraudulent possession of identifying information. They both posted bond the day of their arrest.
Diboll officials reviewed camera footage after a student lost his wallet and discovered Weaver had taken it, the affidavit for their arrests state. Another student returned the wallet to the office and checked to make sure nothing was missing.
Later, it appeared that someone was using the student’s card information and taking money from it, according to the affidavit. The student also received an anonymous text message that warned Albro was doing it.
Diboll ISD police spoke with Weaver about this. He admitted taking the wallet originally then going to class, the affidavit states. On video he can be seen meeting with Albro in the hallway and looking at the wallet. Weaver said Albro intended to take the wallet and that Albro had briefly removed the bank card from the wallet and took a picture of it with his cell, according to the affidavit.
Additionally, Weaver said he told Albro not to do what he was doing, and later said he was the one who sent the anonymous text to warn the student that had been stolen from, the affidavit states.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Edward Daniel Hernandez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Sean Hawthorne, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrants for theft and traffic violations; Lurina Ann Cobb, age unavailable, of Huntington, warrants for public intoxication and traffic violations; Kevin Edward Hughes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Luis Antonio Yahuaca, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and James Autrey, age and hometown unavailable, warrants for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Chandler Keith Hawley, age unavailable, of Zavalla, warrant for speeding; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Curtis Ryan Chance, 23, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence and no insurance; Gary McClendon, age unavailable, of Hudson, traffic violations and a warrant for not secured by seatbelt; Tanner Blake Handley, age unavailable, of Corrigan, driving while intoxicated; Justin Lynn Martin, age unavailable, of Magnolia, defective or no tail lamps; and Roger Michael Poore, 54, of Huntington, public intoxication.
The Zavalla Police Department made two arrests late Friday and early Saturday.
Arrests and charges included: William Bryant Booth Jr., age unavailable, of Zavalla, warrants for traffic violations; and Bryan Craig Ybarguen, age unavailable, of Huntington, traffic violations.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Jeffery Dean Smith, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Rangers arrested Kevin Michael Massoth, 28, of Diboll, on warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child and employing/promoting/directing sexual performance by a child.
The Angelina County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office made two arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Jordan Dichon Davis, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; and Trenton Morrison, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Jail housed 227 inmates as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
