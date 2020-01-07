The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office responded to a string of vehicle burglaries on Tidwell Road on Saturday. Someone stole ammo from one vehicle in the 2000 block, several knives, flashlights and a GPS from a locked vehicle in the 2300 block, an iPad from one of two vehicles in the 2500 block, cash from a vehicle in the 2900 block and firearms from a vehicle in the 3600 block.
Deputies arrested Michael Gee, 20, on a charge of unauthorized use of motor vehicle Sunday morning after someone reported a man walking around with a hatchet in the 800 block of Boonwood Road, where a vehicle theft had just occurred.
Someone stole a woman’s cellphone when she allowed them to shower in her motel room in the 1100 block of North Timberland Drive Sunday morning.
Someone stole electronics and a shotgun from a home in the 1000 block of West Frank Avenue overnight Sunday.
Someone stole three cellphones and four demo units from the Sprint Store in the 2900 block of Brentwood Drive early Monday morning.
Someone assaulted a woman.
Someone stole a woman’s cellphone and debit card Sunday.
Someone stole a car from a yard in the 600 block of Park Lane overnight Sunday.
Someone stole mail from mailboxes in the 400 block of County Barn Road Sunday.
A pickup driver damaged a woman’s vehicle by spinning the tires to their vehicle and causing rocks to fly in the 200 block of Briar Hill Road Sunday.
Deputies responded to a mutual assault in the 300 block of Old Highway 59 Sunday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault.
Someone broke into two vehicles in the 200 block of Jennings Road and stole a purse that contained IDs, credit, debit and gift cards on Saturday.
Someone damaged the steering column of a pickup and stole a chainsaw from a shop in the 100 block of Larkspur Circle Saturday.
Someone made a fraudulent charge on a woman’s missing debit card last Friday.
Someone stole a crossbow from a shop in the 200 block of Holly Street last Friday.
Someone shot holes into an orange and black LED display sign that is used to display messages for oncoming traffic last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made 11 arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Percy Lee Robinson, 52, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Larry Vernon Carswell, 52, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Clifton Bernard Tatum, 61, of Lufkin, aggravated robbery — exhibiting deadly weapon and warrants for two counts of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility; Robert Earl Moten, 65, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation; Lonnie Ashton Jr., 42, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility; Blake Quinton Edwards, 24, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia; Migel Angel Hernandez, 32, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Valentin Hernandez, 57, of Hemphill, assault/family violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance; Sara Burciaga, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Veronica Lopez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations and Dominique An’tjuan Douglas, 32, of Lufkin, theft and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four other arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Jonah Morgan, 23, of Anahuac, warrant for resisting arrest; Jesslyn Makayla Morrell, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrant for assault/family violence; Dalton Blake Lille, 22, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; and Laketha Lacole Thomas, 29, of Lufkin, warrant for evading arrest.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Don Andrade Roach, 18, of Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance; and Charles Reagen Berry, 57, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Jail housed 207 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.