The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made 12 arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, forgery of a financial instrument; Kyree Oshay Williams, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana; Zataymon Timon Skinner, 30, of Lufkin, evading arrest, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle and warrants for theft and parole violation; Ronald J. Duhon Jr., age unavailable, hometown unavailable, tampering with physical evidence and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Kimberly Lang Harris, 40, of Lufkin, assault; Byrise D. Freeman, 58, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Kelli Renee Brookshire, 29, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Jamie Blalock, 40, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Roy Smith, 39, of Pollok, public intoxication; Damon Dewayne Dickson, 35, of Lufkin, warrants for driving with an invalid license, no insurance and driving on the wrong side of the road; Ronald Wayne McCardell, 48, of Grapeland, theft; and Codero DeEarl Hunt, 30, of Lufkin, two warrants for assault and one warrant for criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Sonja Gale Lilly, 56, of Lufkin, failure to yield, speeding and failure to dim headlights; Johnathan Oscar Woychesin, 28, of Lufkin, injury to child/elderly/disabled and Amanda Latham, 37, of Wells, driving while intoxicated.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Enrique Hernandez Munoz, 45, of Diboll, Saturday on a charge of resisting arrest, search or transport.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Ervin Jerome Brown, 52, of Lufkin, Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 208 inmates as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
