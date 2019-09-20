Fifty cows escaped their pastures near the intersection of Southwood Drive and Saddle Creek Drive. The incident happened about 6 a.m. Thursday
An 18-wheeler lost a 45,000-pound sheet metal about 7 a.m. Thursday on the southbound side of Loop 287 near Atkinson Drive, but no injuries were reported.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault.
Someone broke into Long Chapel Church through a back window Wednesday night. Nothing was found to be missing.
Someone rummaged through a man’s vehicle in the 100 block of Raintree Court Wednesday; nothing was taken.
Someone stole a purse and cash from a home in the 200 block of Hopkins Wednesday.
Lenders have been unable to locate a vehicle used for collateral after the owner defaulted on the loan.
Someone stole a woman’s phone in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive.
Someone used a woman’s DirecTV account Wednesday.
A man reported unauthorized charges on his bank account Wednesday.
A thief stole a television and sound bar from an RV camper in the 8800 block of U.S. 69 South Wednesday.
Someone damaged the front door of a home in the 100 block of Tarver Hill Road Wednesday.
A stray dog keeps relieving itself on a man’s carpeted front porch in the 300 block of Green Ridge Circle.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included:Frank Erwin Dorfeld, 33, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana; Jerry Taylor, 28, of Lufkin, traffic violations and warrants for traffic violations; John Henry Dill, 34, of Woodville, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Evelyn Louise Hamilton, 42, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while license invalid; Matthew Allen Crawford, 35, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license; and Irving Rosales Soto, 49, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Charles Broaddus Jr., 50, of Huntington, no driver’s license.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Pixie Lee Rios, 50, of Diboll, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 203 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
