Someone cashed a check stolen from a woman in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street on Thursday.
A man and woman reported a mutual assault on Thursday.
A woman reported debit card fraud.
Someone broke a window on Thursday at a house in the 200 block of East Rhodes Avenue.
A man hit another man in the head in the 500 block of North Fifth Street on Thursday.
Someone stole three bikes from a resale shop in the 500 block of North Timberland Drive on Thursday.
A woman lost her phone on a trolley in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive on Thursday.
A man threw something through a vehicle’s window in the FM 1194 north Thursday. A deputy spoke to the man, who said the driver almost hit him while she was on the way to the location and then pepper-sprayed him after he confronted her.
Someone stole a vehicle on Thursday in the 2800 block of O’Quinn Road.
Someone made fraudulent charges on a man’s checking account on Thursday.
Someone stole from the 300 block of Rodeo Drive on Thursday.
Deputies spoke with a victim at a hospital who wouldn’t give information on an assault that occurred on Thursday in Zavalla.
A group of dogs attacked a woman’s dog in the 1000 block of Berry Road Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Jeffrey Robert Felix, 22, of Lufkin, resisting arrest and assault by threats; Robert Dwayne Cooper, 54, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Derrian Lashae Lemons, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; John Michael Nerren, 48, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation; Kaula Marie Smith, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for driving while license invalid; and Aveana Jacquelin Marzette, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Eric Tyrone White, 30, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Scott Lybrin Thompson, 35, of Pollok, warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Thermon Ray Griffin Jr., 31, of Lufkin, on charges of evading arrest with vehicle, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
Angelina County Adult Probation made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Justin Bryan Wilcox, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana; and Michael Lynn Bobo, 50, warrant for terroristic threat of the family/household.
The Angelina County Jail housed 188 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
