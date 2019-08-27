LDN Police Reports

A woman said the father of her unborn child choked her Sunday.

A man in the 500 block of Kiln Avenue said his ex-girlfriend stole his GoPro and Sony Voice Recorder Monday.

Someone stole bedding from a hotel in the 2100 block of South First Street over the weekend.

A woman said a man pushed her while trying to take her phone Sunday.

A woman stole DVDs and a shirt from Walmart Sunday.

A woman said a man punched her Sunday.

The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Jeremy Artavis Drake, 29, of Lufkin, assault by contact/family violence and a warrant for driving while license invalid; Semion Demontford Williams, 41, of Lufkin, warrants for aggravated robbery, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication and traffic violations; Tatyana Azuree Hickman, 18, of Huntington, warrant for theft; Donrah Eric Davis, 55, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of theft and loitering; and Alkesha Darnice Mathews, 41, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Jeremiah Bryan, 29, of Huntington, on a charge of public intoxication and a warrant for no seat belt.

The Angelina County Jail housed 205 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.

