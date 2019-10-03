A man nearly scammed a woman out of $9,000 on Tuesday by calling her and claiming to be her grandson. He claimed to be in trouble with police in Virginia, and that he needed money mailed via UPS. Because the package hadn’t left the UPS office, she was able to get her money back.
Someone stole a pole saw from a garage in the 3200 block of Old Union Road on Tuesday.
A woman assaulted another woman Tuesday.
A man assaulted his girlfriend Tuesday.
Someone reported a mutual assault Tuesday.
Someone made a fraudulent charge on a woman’s credit card Tuesday.
Someone called a man claiming his card had been used to purchase illegal narcotics and asked for his Social Security number.
A man requested a criminal trespass warrant on someone who kept looking through the windows of his mother’s property on Tuesday.
Someone stole jewelry from a home in the 200 block of Oakridge Street Tuesday.
A woman requested a criminal trespass warning for someone at her home Tuesday.
Someone reported fraudulent activity on his or her credit card Tuesday.
A deputy responded to a disturbance in the 6200 block of FM 3150 where multiple suspects assaulted someone on Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: William Wayne Smith, 31, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and warrants for traffic violations; Melvin Foster Sawyer Jr., 44, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of public intoxication and traffic violations; Richard Ray Robledo, 46, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; and Amanda Kay Shand, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made eight arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Katlynn Kennedy, 17, of Diboll, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Sean William Davis, 45, of Terrell, warrants for two counts of credit or debit card abuse against the elderly; Uric Omaar Godet, 27, of Big Spring, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Billy Joe Murphy, 39, of Huntington, warrants for two counts of tampering with a witness; Earl Lynn Murphy, 61, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence; Andrea Dawn Hill, 44, of Huntington, warrants for three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Jerry Lee McKnight, 49, hometown unavailable, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Shuneke Devante Limbrick, 26, of Jasper, warrant for assault/family violence.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: John Ray Durbin, 58, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation; James Michael Seymore, 66, hometown unavailable, warrant for tampering with government records/documents; and Eddie Breawl Dove Jr., 39, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Dalton Lane Dubose, 20, of Huntington, assault/family violence, evading arrest and a warrant for assault of a public servant.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested San Juan Martinez Jr., 40, of Lufkin, warrant for sex offender’s duty to register.
The Angelina County Jail housed 198 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
