An armed man attempted to steal another man’s Silver 2000 Dodge Dakota truck at a gas station in the 900 block of South Medford Drive Friday.
Someone broke into several coin-operated washing machines, damaging the coin trays and stealing approximately $150 in quarters, at a business in the 1100 block of East Denman Avenue Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: James Wesley Boykin, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for no insurance; James Micah Malone, 19, of Huntington, warrants for possession of marijuana and bail jumping/failure to appear; Chester Lee Bogan Jr., 42, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and warrants for driving with an invalid license and no insurance; and Patrick Deshoine Batts, age unavailable, of Tyler, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Ryan Castie, 52, of Humble, warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Samuel Stephen Cooley, 24, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; and Lorenzo Avilez, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for speeding and no driver’s license.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Herman Bruce Barnes III, 25, of Zavalla, on a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant for aggravated assault Friday.
Another agency arrested Billie Ray Hunter, 60, of Kirbyville, on a warrant for theft Friday.
The Huntington Police Department made two arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Trucker Ray Sweet, 23, of Huntington, warrants for assault and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Jammie Craig, 45, of Zavalla, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Juan Jose Villanueva, 67, of Lufkin, on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia Saturday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 231 inmates as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
