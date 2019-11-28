Someone stole a vehicle from Pilot after the driver left it unlocked with the keys inside early Wednesday morning.
Someone stole a bike in the 200 block of Mount Carmel Road on Tuesday.
Someone stole several items from a home in the 600 block of Lone Star Road on Tuesday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant.
Someone stole a weed eater from a business in the 3900 block of U.S. Highway 69 south on Tuesday.
A dog bit a woman in the 160 block of A M Jones Road on Tuesday.
A man stole accessories from the AT&T store on Tuesday.
Someone stole a vehicle in the 300 block of Davis Street on Tuesday.
Someone stole a pistol from the 1800 block of East Denman Avenue on Tuesday.
A man slashed the tires on two trucks in the 1100 block of South Timberland Drive Wednesday morning.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Mikayla Burch, age unavailable, of Lufkin, failure to identify; Shaquille Omar Teel, 28, of Lufkin, theft and false report to police; April Tolly, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to appear and public intoxication; and Herchel Devon Martin, 25, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for two counts of theft, failure to appear and no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Jennifer W. Burns, 39, of Lufkin, warrants for driving while intoxicated and failure to attend school – parent/guardian contributing; Jessica Jacquilin Hooks, 26, of Zavalla, warrants for injury to a child and burglary of habitation; Rodolfo Flores Santoyo, 31, of Nacogdoches, warrants for driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage to vehicle; and Tiffany Dawn Tran, 29, of Nacogdoches, warrants for theft, bail jumping and failure to appear.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Alain Alexis Valdes, 34, of Houston, unauthorized use of vehicle and warrants for unauthorized use of vehicle, theft and robbery; and Sade Sharnae Levias, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrant for forgery of financial instrument.
The Angelina County Jail housed 192 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.