Lufkin Police dispatched to the Family Dollar on Frank Avenue Wednesday afternoon following a call of what was believed to be an armed robbery.
The caller said he or she saw a black male in black clothes standing outside the store holding a pistol. Before officers arrived, the caller said the armed man left in either a black truck or white car.
Due to the nature of the call, several units responded to the store. Officers patrolled the area, but did not locate a man or vehicle matching the description the caller gave.
Someone stole air conditioning units from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of East Denman Avenue Wednesday.
Someone stole security cameras from a home in the 200 block of Kirksey Drive Wednesday.
A man assaulted his wife Wednesday.
Someone stole electronics from a home in the 200 block of Booker Street Wednesday.
A man damaged a hotel door in the 4300 block of South First Street early Thursday morning.
Someone stole buckets of paint from a home in the 2100 block of Wood Avenue Wednesday.
Someone assaulted a woman and took her phone early Thursday morning.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Candice Jean Hudspeth, 47, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Augusta Jones Jr., 52, warrants for three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication; Mary Katherine Horton, 40, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Morris Le’craig Young, 22, of Diboll, assault by threat; and Marchelle Diane Hanks, 35, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Billy Rex Doss, 51, of Pollok, warrants for two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; James Cader Riley, 55, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Jerinatte Jayellen Dorsey, 24, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of habitation; Kellie Jean Leach, 41, of Lufkin, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; and Christopher Flores, 22, of Diboll, warrants for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Javian Lafee Brooks, 41, of Beaumont, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 201 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
