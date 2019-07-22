The Lufkin Police Department arrested Thomas R. Jones, 80, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication after he was found nude in a local RV park in the 2400 block of East Denman Avenue Saturday, according to a police report.
A man said items valued between $2,500 and $30,000 were stolen off the flatbed of a Chevrolet 3500 in the 2400 block of North Timberland Drive between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.
Someone reported an incident involving a Honda motorcycle that occurred in the 1900 block of East Denman Avenue Saturday.
A woman reported receiving a terroristic threat in the 1800 block of Sayers Street Sunday.
A woman said her windshield was broken on her Chevrolet Silverado in the 500 block of South Timberland Drive between midnight Friday and midnight Saturday.
A man stole coins from a canned drink vending machine in the 300 block of North Timberland Drive Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Robert Elray Nobles, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for driving with an invalid license; Anthony Rashaud Bruton, 28, of Lufkin, assault of household member by impeding breathing/circulation and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Robert Dwayne Cooper, 53, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Joel Jasso, 35, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Benjamin Chester, 19, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Carlos Djuan Oliphant, age unavailable, of Diboll, on a charge of possession of marijuana Sunday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Erik Duane Oliver, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence and injury to a child/elderly/disabled; Tiffany Hall Lauderdale, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for parole violation; Ernest Limbrick Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving with an invalid license and failure to identify; Terrance Raynard Lane, 32, of Lufkin, two warrants for no insurance, two warrants for no driver’s license and warrants for driving with an invalid license, striking an unattended vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and displaying expired license plates; and Jarod Ray Pee, 27, of Pollok, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Jail housed 234 inmates as 4 p.m. Sunday.
