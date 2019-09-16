Someone smashed the windows of a Honda Civic parked in the 200 block of Kirksey Drive Saturday morning.
Someone damaged the front passenger side door handle of a GMC Yukon parked in the 1100 block of Lee Avenue between 10 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Someone stole a handgun valued at $250 from an unlocked Nissan Murano parked in the 1800 block of East Denman Avenue between midnight Aug. 31 and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Someone found a Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard 380 pistol in the 400 block of North Brentwood Drive around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Someone stole a gold chain from a pawn shop in the 600 block of North Timberland Drive between 5 and 5:20 p.m. Friday.
Someone stole a wallet and an iPhone XS Max valued at $1,099 in the 300 block of South Medford Drive between 4:45 and 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Someone broke into a woman’s home while she was moving, damaging a $100 window, in the 1000 block of Ralph Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Someone stole a $6 Tommy Hilfiger wallet containing IDs and $3 cash in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Quadry Jamaal Range, 25, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Rudy H. Lopez, 51, of Pollok, public intoxication; and Eric Demond Taylor, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kelli Ann Abel, 53, of Lufkin, Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a building.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Nathan Reese Hill, 37, of Huntington, Saturday on warrants for assault/family violence by impeding breathing/circulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, speeding and no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Jail housed 208 inmates as 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
