A woman stole a box of fake fingernails valued at $6.50 from a Family Dollar store in the 400 block of North Timberland Drive Saturday.
A stranger stole from two people in the 100 block of East Burke Avenue between 10 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Someone defrauded a man out of $1,900 in an online trailer sale between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
Someone committed fraud in the form of credit/debit card abuse in the 1500 block of Cimmarron Street between noon Aug. 4 and 11 a.m. Saturday.
Someone damaged a Toyota Corolla in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street Saturday.
An employee stole $300 from a register in the 100 block of North John Redditt Drive Friday.
Someone burglarized a car in the 1000 block of McGregor Drive between 8 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Damien Lamont Bean, 26, of Corrigan, for a traffic warrant and a methamphetamine pipe in the 200 block of South Garvan Street Saturday, according to a Lufkin police report.
The Lufkin Police Department made six other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Larry Penick, 58, hometown unavailable, criminal trespass onto a property; Eugene Walker, 44, of Lufkin, criminal trespass onto a property; Shantia Nicole Moffett, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for assault causing bodily injury; Tracey Lee Colquitt, 43, of Lufkin, three warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, two warrants for theft, three warrants for expired license plates, two warrants for no insurance and one warrant for speeding; Trevor Parks, 26, of Lufkin, theft and a warrant for walking with the flow of traffic; and Tony M. Summers, 54, of Nederland, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Christina Anne Tillar, 40, of Huntington, assault and warrants for failing to drive in a single lane, no insurance, no driver’s license and speeding; George Arthur Foxworth, 51, of Nacogdoches, expired driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia; Kenneth Daniel Smith, 50, of Conroe, public intoxication; Maria Moreno, 22, of Lufkin, no driver’s license, running a stop sign and possession of drug paraphernalia; David Joel Ponce-Alvarado, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container; Jonathan Miguel Obregon, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of marijuana and a prohibited weapon (switchblade/knuckles); and Michael Orville May, 47, of Lufkin, driving with an invalid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Jail housed 225 inmates as 5 p.m. Sunday.
