Bertha W. Reggie, 53, of Hudson, was arrested on a theft charge for allegedly stealing a purse valued at $40 and assorted clothing items valued at $75 from a business in the 3000 block South John Redditt Drive around 4 p.m. Friday, according to a police report. She also had warrants for driving with an invalid license, running a stop sign, speeding, violating promise to appear, expired driver’s license and disregarding a school crossing guard.
Someone in the 300 block of Wind Drift Drive reported credit card abuse that occurred between 8 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
Aveana Marzette, 18, of Lufkin, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving vehicle damage, no driver’s license and no insurance around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Ellis Avenue, according to a Lufkin police report.
Someone took a tractor from a construction site in the 4600 block of South First Street between noon and 2 p.m. Friday.
A woman in the 900 block of Kurth Drive reported an unauthorized charge on her debit card account Thursday afternoon.
Someone stole a trailer from a business in the 3200 block of South Medford Drive around 5 p.m. Friday.
Robert D. Cooper, 54, of Lufkin, was arrested on a public intoxication charge for the third consecutive night in the 500 block of South Timberland Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Police conducting a traffic stop on a Buick LeSabre in the 1600 block of Barto Drive around midnight Saturday allegedly found Xanax and marijuana in the vehicle, according to a police report. Kedraylen Reyshawn Brumley, 20, of Lufkin, was charged with possession of marijuana and Daniel C. Gueary, 19, of Lufkin, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Michael D. Doggett, 40, of Lufkin, was charged with evading arrest and two charges of possession of a controlled substance, one charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Keltys Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Suzanne Elizabeth Gaskey, 49, of Lufkin, warrant for possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia; Christopher Lynn Barker, 31, of Diboll, warrants for operating vehicle with the wrong license places, no insurance and driving with an invalid license; Rhonda Janelle Smith, 40, of Lufkin, warrants for driving with an invalid license, no insurance and failure to yield; James Douglass Johnson, 22, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license; and Jarrod Allen Ward, 39, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, displaying expired license plates, driving with an invalid license, no insurance, speeding and running a stop sign.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Gabriel Mickey Tapia, 36, of Diboll, warrants for indecent exposure and assault; Amos Lewis Kiel, Jr., 33, of Lufkin, two warrants for theft and Jennifer Isabel Mireles, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to stop or return to accident causing death.
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as 1:50 p.m. Saturday.
———
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.