A man stole more than $500 worth of steaks and beer from a store in the 1800 block of West Frank Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Someone stole several pairs of Arizona UKN jeans with a total value of $200 from JCPenney around 3 p.m. Monday.
A woman complained to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that two dogs have been barking at her kids while they wait for the school bus. She said the dogs haven’t tried to attack her kids, but she’s concerned they might.
Someone stole a cellphone from a shopping cart. A family member pinged the phone to a residence in the 3100 block of Fuller Springs Drive, where a deputy made contact with the people inside, who initially denied having the phone. After a discussion of criminal charges, they gave the phone to the deputy. The theft victim didn’t with to pursue charges.
Deputies responded to a call of an assault between a boyfriend and girlfriend, who had separated before deputies arrived, on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office is investigating a report of possible child abuse that was reported Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Armando Alvarado, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving with no license; and Shane Kinta Bailey, 40, of Lufkin, assault/family violence by impeding breathing.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Ronald Tyrone Murphy, 56, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Jose Luis Solis, 46, of Baytown, warrant for harassment.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Lashea Danee Heard, age unavailable, of Houston, possession of marijuana; and Jamar Deshon Watkins, 30, of Channelview, possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 215 inmates as 5 p.m. Wednesday.
