Numerous burglaries were reported at Shadow Creek Apartments overnight Saturday. All the burglarized vehicles had windows broken out. Among the items stolen were Beats Studio headphones, $120 in cash, workout equipment, two shotguns, a necklace and paperwork. Those with information regarding the break-ins are asked to call Lufkin Police at 633-0356 or Crimestoppers at 639-TIPS to remain anonymous.
Someone broke out the rear passenger window of a Ford Fusion parked at Pecan Valley Apartments sometime between 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Nothing was reported missing.
A Lufkin man was arrested twice on theft charges Sunday at two different stores. Tracy Lee Colquitt, 43, was arrested around 7 p.m. Sunday for attempting to steal an $8 Duracell phone charging box and a bottle of Gatorade from a store in the 400 block of North Timberland Drive, according to a police report. He was arrested again around 11 p.m. Sunday after stealing a drink from a store in the 900 block of South Medford, the report stated.
A woman said she was assaulted Sunday night.
The Lufkin Police Department made three other arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Jackie Riddle, 44, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and traffic violations; Chad Jamar Galloway, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for open container, public intoxication and traffic violations; and Dezaree Mickens, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for violating promise to appear and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Casie Ann Vest, 30, of Huntington, failure to identify and resisting arrest; and Kerwin D’Metrious Finley, 50, of Diboll, warrant for theft.
The Angelina County Jail housed 221 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
