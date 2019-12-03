Two dogs in the 500 block of Loving Road have been tearing into trash and may have taken deer meat from a cooler last Wednesday.
A dog acted aggressively to a man’s chickens and ducks in the 200 block of Redd Road last Wednesday.
A dog kept eating a woman’s cat food in the 3000 block of Spence Street last Wednesday.
Someone stole a trailer from a job site in the 3900 block of South Medford Drive over the weekend.
A man hit his wife Sunday morning.
A man assaulted his girlfriend Sunday morning.
A man stole money from a store he worked at in the 2200 block of South First Street on Sunday.
A man assaulted the mother of his child Sunday evening.
Someone stole several items from a building in the 3900 block of state Highway 103 west on Sunday.
Someone reported an aggressive dog in the 600 block of Nash Road on Sunday.
Someone damaged mailboxes in the 800 and 1500 blocks of FM 304 on Sunday.
Someone stole a vehicle in the 400 block of Wayland Drive on Sunday.
Someone stole items from a boat in the 9900 block of U.S. Highway 69 south on Saturday.
Someone stole a barbecue pit from the 200 block of Branchwood Street on Saturday.
Someone burglarized a home in the 100 block of McKindree numerous times and stole several items over the course of many days.
Someone stole tools and fishing gear from a home in the 100 block of Billy Goodwin Road last Friday.
Someone stole a vehicle in the 2600 block of Fuller Springs Drive last Friday.
Someone stole a car hauler in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 59 north last Friday.
Someone stole a go-cart in the 4100 block of Bethlehem Road last Friday.
Someone stole a phone in the 1000 block of Stubblefield Drive last Friday.
Someone stole a lawn mower trailer in the 6600 block of FM 2109 last Friday.
A deputy located a suspicious vehicle that was reported stolen out of another county last Thursday.
Someone broke into a home in the 3600 block of FM 2251 last Wednesday.
Someone broke into a home in the 14000 block of U.S. Highway 69 north last Wednesday.
Someone stole several items from a camper in the 4200 block of FM 841 last Wednesday.
Someone stole a vehicle in the100 block of Homer Cemetery Road last Wednesday.
Someone took washing machine parts in the 4400 block of U.S. Highway 59 north last Wednesday.
Someone took several items from a shed in the 200 block of Shady Acres Drive last Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Perez Manases Morales, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Christine Perry-Chizer, 27, of Houston, fraud; Christopher Keith Allen, 44, of Lovelady, warrants for traffic violations; Ernest Curtis Aldridge, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for public intoxication, failure to appear, disorderly conduct – language; Hugo Alfredo Vazquez-Barrientos, age unavailable, of Lufkin, racing on highway; Arturo Sarmiento, 33, of Lufkin, failure to identify, racing on highway and warrants for traffic violations; Angelica Garcia, 26, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and traffic violations; Jorge Trejo, 24, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for loud/disturbing/unnecessary noise and traffic violations; and Omar Casas Oliveros, 21, of Lufkin, warrant for sexual assault of a child.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis Aron Thornton, 26, of Lufkin, on charges of unauthorized use of vehicle and resisting arrest.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Faustino Villela Jr., 26, of Diboll, resisting arrest and warrants for indecency with a child; and James Edmond Curry, 32, of Carthage, warrants for assault and terroristic threat.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Matthew Johnson, 27, of Huntington, on a warrant for evading arrest with vehicle.
The Angelina County Jail housed 200 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
