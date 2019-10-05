Lufkin police arrested Joshua Renfroe, 29, of Hemphill, on a charge of theft Thursday afternoon.
LPD’s incident report on the arrest states he is accused of attempting to smuggle more than $400 worth of merchandise out Walmart in a plastic tote. Renfro told officers the “voodoo” made him do it. He also said the “voodoo” made him not brush his teeth that morning.
Authorities booked Renfroe in to the Angelina County Jail Thursday evening. He later posted a $1,500 bond and was released.
A thief broke into a couple of vehicles in the 3700 block of FM 1818 and took the keys from one and a purse from the other Thursday.
Someone found a wallet in the 3000 block of Homer Alto Road Thursday. A deputy located the owner and returned the wallet.
Someone forged business checks and made unauthorized charges on a credit card Thursday.
Someone used another person’s Social Security number for employment Thursday.
Someone stole a 16-foot trailer with items in it from the 200 block of Old Highway 69 Thursday.
A deputy responded to a civil dispute about property in the 600 block of Bent Willow Thursday.
A woman found a bag containing documents and a cellphone near her home in the 300 block of Floyd Drive Thursday.
Someone stole a Playstation 4, a controller, games and a television from a home in the 200 block of Wade Street Thursday.
Someone harassed a woman Wednesday.
Someone stole a 2001 Ford F350 from a woman in the 1500 block of West Frank Avenue Thursday.
Someone stole a television from a home in the 100 block of Bougainvillaea Court Thursday.
A man assaulted a woman Thursday.
Someone paid for food at Sonic with a fake $100 bill Wednesday.
Someone broke a vehicle’s window with a rock in the 100 block of Kirksey Drive Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six other arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Joan Moreno, 20, of Nacogdoches, traffic violations; James Whitaker III, age and hometown unavailable, assault/family violence; Bryan Carl Albro, 38, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of public intoxication; Akio Deshawn Woods, 30, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and warrants for resisting arrest, public intoxication and failure to appear; Justin Kyle Wright, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Rtabious Mortele Jackson, 32, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Johnna L. Gresham Shepherd, 33, of Beaumont, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Clinton Lee Wood, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; David Wesley Flemming, 18, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of marijuana, theft, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, credit/debit card abuse, burglary of motor home, unlawfully carrying a weapon, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations; Tarrant Tyrone Ephiram, 42, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence; and Dustin Curtis Quinn, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and possession of a controlled substance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jadarius Willie Davis, 27, of Lufkin, on warrants for unlawful possession of firearm by felon and no driver’s license.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Patrick Calhoun Morning, 54, of Lufkin, on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Constable Pct. 1 arrested Jeannie Kay Wilson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on warrants for traffic violations.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Dana Lynn Digby, 46, of Lake Charles, on charges of public intoxication and walking with flow of traffic.
The Angelina County Jail housed 200 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.