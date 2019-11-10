Someone stole property valued between $100 and $750 from a local clinic in the 100 block of Mayo Place between Nov. 2 and Thursday.
Someone stole items from a motel room in the 1100 block of North Timberland Drive between Nov. 3 and Tuesday.
Someone in a GMC Sierra stole a Remington 20-gauge shotgun valued at $400 in the 400 block of Stark Street on Friday.
A man assaulted his girlfriend while she was driving on Friday.
Someone flattened the tire of a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 1900 block of East Denman Avenue on Friday.
Someone stole an Apple iPhone 6+ valued at $180 from the 3300 block of Paul Avenue on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Stephanie Rene Swaynie, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance; Kevin Wayne Campbell II, 24, of Grapeland, assault/family violence; Keith Henry Lewis, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication; Jeremy Craig Harper, 38, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Oscar Manuel Ochoa, 32, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Megan Elaine Stephens, 27, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container; Derrick Dewalt, 35, of Lufkin, warrants for no insurance and no driver’s license; and Evelyn Louise Hamilton, 42, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Clayton Westley Gilmore, 38, of Beaumont, warrant for parole violation; Mekenzie John McCune, age unavailable, of Beaumont, warrant for possession of marijuana; Jeremy Scott Jones, 32, of Porter, warrant for theft; Neida Marie Pichardo, 27, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and no driver’s license; and Abra Nancy Nicol, 30, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Jail housed 193 inmates as 9 p.m. Saturday.
