A known person posted inappropriate photographs on social media Wednesday.
Someone stole from a business in the 4100 block of state Highway 103 east.
A deputy spoke with a mother on U.S. Highway 69 south about her child that had runaway overnight Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Kayla Cummings, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence; Steven Scott Penick, 51, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; Julian Cordero, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Heather Sumrall, 32, of Lufkin, inhalant paraphernalia use/possession to inhale; and Mahala Michelle Ellis, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for accident involving injury/death.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott Edward Fink, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on warrants for traffic violations.
The Hudson ISD Police Department arrested Kaitlyn Lee Baker, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Dalicia Nicole Thomas, 30, of Lufkin, on a charge of prohibited substance in a correctional facility and warrants for arson and forgery of a financial instrument.
The Angelina County Jail housed 228 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
