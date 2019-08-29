Someone reported his or her dog ran away from home Tuesday morning and posted about it on social media, offering a small reward.
A man keeps sending the dog’s owner text messages saying he has the dog and to send him the reward. The dog’s owner has asked for verification, which the man hasn’t sent, and believes the man may be attempting to scam him or her.
A woman in the 1100 block of Benton Drive said a known person took her vehicle without permission Tuesday.
Deputies responded to a disturbance between a father and his son Tuesday.
A woman at Rocky Creek Estates said three dogs attacked her Tuesday.
A woman in the 100 block of Boardwalk Plaza said someone stole two saddles from her porch Tuesday.
A man in the 100 block of Woods Road said someone broke into his camper trailer and took several items Tuesday.
A man found a wallet on U.S. Highway 59 north Tuesday.
A woman said her neighbor’s miniature horse keeps coming into her yard and eating her horse’s feed.
Someone stole a laptop from a vehicle in the 700 block of Renfro over the weekend.
Someone stole a silver dollar and three knives from a home in the 800 block of Bledsoe Street over the weekend.
A woman was caught skip scanning items at Walmart Tuesday.
A man damaged a clothes dryer and vending machines in the 1100 block of East Denman Avenue Tuesday.
A woman in the 2400 block of Moffett Road said someone damaged her mailbox Tuesday.
A woman in the 300 block of Hopkins Street said someone rummaged through her home Tuesday. She said it looked cleaner than before and found nothing missing.
Someone stole a vehicle in the 600 block of Hackney Avenye over the weekend.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Quindaysha Kirksey, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to appear, violating promise to appear and traffic violations; Sophia Wyer, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Marcus Rendall Brown, 38, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication and traffic violations; and Armando Ramirez, 56, hometown unavailable, driving while intoxicated and failure to yield.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Artmisa Margarita Gomez, age unavailable, of San Augustine, warrant for hindering apprehension; Alex Gomez, age unavailable, of San Augustine, warrant for theft of firearm; Curtis Ryan Chance, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for burglary of building; Chad Jamar Galloway, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Keith Allen Nelson, 41, of Ace, warrant for criminal nonsupport; and Jesse Rene Morales, 34, of Douglas, warrant for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Ronderious Narcisse Berry, 22, of Lufkin, warrant for interfering with emergency request for assistance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 205 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
