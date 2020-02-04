Someone in a Dodge Ram displayed a gun during a road rage incident in the 2500 block of South John Redditt Drive Sunday afternoon.
A man assaulted another man in the 300 block of North Timberland Drive Sunday.
Someone damaged the back window of a vehicle in the 900 block of South Second Street Sunday afternoon.
A woman tried to stab the father of her child Sunday.
Someone flattened the tires on a vehicle in the 1500 block of Foundry Street Sunday evening.
Someone stole a ladder from the bed of a truck in the 3500 block of South Medford Drive Sunday.
A known person slashed a man’s tires and attacked him on Sunday in the 2400 block of FM 2251.
An elderly man was found sitting on the railroad tracks near McKindree Road Sunday. He appeared confused and exhausted. EMS transported him to a local hospital.
Deputies responded to a physical disturbance among family members in the 300 block of Ethel Lewis Road Sunday.
Someone stole several rods and reels from a boat in the 500 block of East Main Street in Zavalla Sunday afternoon.
A deputy responded to a home in the 100 block of McKindree Road following a welfare concern about smoke. There, a vehicle appeared to have crashed into a garage door. A man was in the driver seat and appeared to be having a medical issue. Deputies got the man out of the vehicle and put it in park. The man was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
Someone broke into a home in the 300 block of Mount Carmel Road and stole cash and a debit card Sunday.
A dog bit someone in the 1100 block of FM 2497 Sunday.
Someone stole two firearms from a home on Smith Farm Road last Friday.
Someone stole a motorcycle from a home in the 400 block of Loving Road last Friday.
Someone attempted to use a man’s credit card last Friday.
A dog attacked another dog in the 100 block of Royce last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Lovie Williams III, 53, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for two counts of public intoxication; Chasity Page Fowler, 28, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated and warrants for public intoxication and no driver’s license; and Abra Nancy Nicol, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of public intoxication and smoking in city park.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Steven Lee Donoho, 25, of New Braunfels, violation of protective order; Jason Darnell Banks Whitley, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation; and Ramon Tava Griffin, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence, theft and failure to identify.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Deandr Bonner, age unavailable, of Arcadia, Louisiana, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying weapons.
The Angelina County Jail housed 220 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
