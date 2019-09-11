A man poured bleach on a woman’s belongings in the back of her truck and possibly in the gas tank of her lawn mower. He also flattened the tires on her mower.
A thief took a prescription from a woman’s purse in the 2100 block of Martin Cochran Road Monday.
A woman in the 1200 block of Stubblefield Drive reported her prescription medication missing.
Someone made a fraudulent charge on a gas credit card on Monday.
Someone made a fraudulent charge on a credit card on Monday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of sexual assault of a child.
A thief took a bag with prescription medications from a home Monday.
Three dogs chased a family riding bikes in the 100 block of Tidwell Road on Monday. One of the dogs bit a man on his foot.
A restaurant register in the 200 block of South Timberland Drive came up more than $100 short on Monday.
A thief took two pistols in the 3400 block of Edwards Street on Monday.
A thief stole an HDMI cable in the 400 block of Timberland Drive on Monday.
A woman refused to return her ex-boyfriend’s “Milwaukee Best Motorcycles” paintings that he bought at a yard sale for $5.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Desmond Demon Sturgis, 36, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and possession of a controlled substance; Christian Deon Brown, 24, of Lufkin, warrant for endangering a child; Melissa Jean Michelle, 29, of Nacogdoches, warrant for speeding; Lera Shirline Reese, 40, of Diboll, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity; and Yolanda R. Sanders, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Christopher Jeremiah Bryan, 30, of Huntington, possession of marijuana and traffic violations; Freddy Wayne Brock, 55, of Huntington, failure to identify and warrants for a parole violation and public intoxication; Britt Noel Lane, 41, of Mineola, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Raul Delacruz Jr., 29, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Johnathan Wayne Sullivan, 34, of Broaddus, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Robert Wayne Cooper, 54, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Tommie Wade Stephens, 72, of Zavalla, on a warrant for sex offender’s duty to register.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office transferred Johnathon Marcus Temple, 30, of Diboll, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Angelina County Adult Probation made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Amanda Marie Gamez, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Jonathan Wayne Nash, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Angelina County Jail housed 194 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
