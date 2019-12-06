Someone attacked their landlord on Wednesday. The landlord sustained numerous cuts and bruises on his arms and hands.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault of a child.
A man turned in a lost Lone Star Card that someone left at his home on Wednesday.
A landlord threatened his or her tenants on Wednesday.
Someone broke in a home in the 900 block of Neal Road and stole several firearms and a flat screen television on Tuesday.
A man reported a fraudulent charge on his bank account.
Someone stole tools and a compound bow from a home in the 1400 block of Neal Road on Tuesday.
A dog snapped at a boy in the 6000 block of FM 2251. The dog was later transported to the animal shelter.
Two stray dogs keep coming onto a woman’s property and attacked a dog in the 1900 block of FM 2021 on Tuesday.
Someone stole a drill from a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Wednesday.
Someone reported debit card fraud on Tuesday.
A man harassed a woman on Wednesday.
A man reported fraudulent charges on his debit card.
Someone stole a bank bag from a business on Wednesday.
Someone stole an Apple Watch in the 200 block of Mill Street on Wednesday.
Someone assaulted a man early Thursday morning.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Daniel Leslie Holeman Jr., 28, of Diboll, warrants for traffic violations; Brandon Cashaw, age unavailable, of Lufkin, no driver’s license; Johnathan Trevearl Johnson, 28, of Nigton, warrants for traffic violations; McKinley Joseph Teal III, 36, of Lufkin, warrant for deadly conduct; and Paul Bernard Washington, 51, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Christian Francisco Chavarria, 19, of Lufkin, warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child; Andrea Milette Lovejoy, 52, of Pollok, evading arrest with vehicle and a warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; and Lilley Travis, 31, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Damien Deshawn Castle, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for selling/distributing/displaying harmful material to minor.
The Angelina County Jail housed 195 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
