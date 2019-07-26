Lufkin Police arrested Christy Patton, 44, on three counts of possession of a dangerous drug, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating evidence and public intoxication Wednesday evening after a report that she was passed out in her vehicle in the HEB parking lot, according to the LPD incident report.
Officers recovered K2, methamphetamine and codeine from her vehicle, the report states. When asked if she knew where she was, Patton told the officer, “Arlington.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Patton remains in the Angelina County Jail.
Someone broke the window of a business in the 300 block of East Laurel Avenue Tuesday night.
A man said a family member was harassing him on social media Wednesday.
Someone stole items from a yard in the 100 block of South End Boulevard overnight Wednesday.
A goat wandered around the 100 block of Homer Circle Wednesday.
Someone reported an assault during the repossession of a vehicle in the 100 block of Broaddus Street Wednesday.
A woman said she ordered checks and never received them. She noticed five fraudulent checks were cashed when she checked her account.
Someone stole a tablet from a home in the 900 block of Pierce Street Wednesday.
A woman said someone broke into her home and took two firearms Wednesday.
Someone stole a checkbook and $40 from an unlocked vehicle at Pecan Valley Apartments Wednesday.
Animal control responded to the 5300 block of state Highway 103 west where a dog was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. The officer took the dog to the animal shelter.
Someone stole a suitcase of clothing from the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive Wednesday.
Someone stole a gun from a vehicle in the Sam’s Club parking lot Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five other arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Anthony Rashaud Bruton, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation; Kelly Bowen Watts, 54, of Anahuac, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Felisha Elaine White, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations and a warrant for no driver’s license; Amos Lewis Kiel, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and traffic violations; and Jakoyius Russ, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Ashley Nicole Thompson, 28, of Lufkin, two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and warrants for possession of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear; Derrick Lamar Dixon, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; and Ami Jenaye Lilley, 39, of Pollok, traffic violations, along with a warrant for no driver’s license.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Charles Gregory Runnels, 40, of Lufkin, warrants for violating promise to appear and traffic violations.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Timothy Thomas Cruz Jr., 23, of Lufkin, warrant for stalking.
The Angelina County Jail housed 235 inmates as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
