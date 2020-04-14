LDN Police Reports

Deputies responded to a loose cow that was bobbing in and out of traffic on U.S. Highway 59. The cow was secured and the county stockman was notified to pick it up.

A complainant in the 300 block of Arkansas Avenue reported a neighbor’s dog that repeatedly causes issues on her property. On Monday it had one of her ducks.

Someone in the 700 block of Pershing Avenue reported finding a bag with a green leafy substance on the road.

Deputies responded to a 911 call on FM 2109 where a woman accidentally shot herself.

A man in the 700 block of Crippin Road said a neighbor threatened his son for riding a dirt bike down the road. A deputy was unable to make contact with the neighbor.

A man in the 400 block of Wruble Lee Road said someone attempted to apply for a credit card using his identity.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Hugo Daniel Ulloa-Lara, age unavailable, driving while intoxicated; Clarissa Tinea Boyd, age unavailable, warrant for assault causing bodily injury; and Amos Lewis Kiel, 33, on a warrant for theft of property and two counts of bond surrender-theft of property.

The Diboll Police Department arrested Alfonso Guzman Padilla, 51, on charges possession of a controlled substance and assault of a public servant.

The Angelina County Jail has housed 186 inmates as of 6 p.m. Monday.

