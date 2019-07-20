A woman said a known person threatened her and her husband Thursday, and requested a criminal trespass warning on the man.
Someone scattered mail in front of homes on Oliver Road Thursday.
Deputies had a rotation wrecker pick up an abandoned vehicle in the 900 block of Durant Road Thursday. Later in the day, a man said he had offered a ride to a man who drove off with his car while he got out to check on problems the car was having.
A woman in the 200 block of Shela Street said her neighbor’s bulldog stays on her porch and will not stay home.
A man found mail scattered in the ditch in the 1100 block of Lone Star Road Thursday.
A woman said her ex-boyfriend is harassing her Thursday.
Someone said a known person might have been violating a protective order Thursday.
A man in the 1500 block of Williams Street said someone took his AC window unit out of his house and replaced it with a smaller unit Thursday.
A man in the 2400 block of East Denman Avenue said another man assaulted him Thursday.
Someone stole a gun in the 800 block of Kurth Drive Thursday.
Someone stole a purse from a car in the 200 block of South Warren Street Thursday.
A woman in the 100 block of Temple Boulevard said her car was keyed.
A woman in the 1200 block of Lee Avenue said another woman assaulted her Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Justin Leslie Durham, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation; Miguel Angel Rivera, 24, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of theft and displaying expired license plates; Johnna McConnell, age unavailable, of Conroe, warrant for possession of dangerous drugs; Larry Bernon Carswell, 42, of Lufkin, disorderly conduct; David Paul Currier, 57, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Latoya Lashay Brown, 49, of Houston, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear; and Ruby R. Hardee, 39, of Huntington, warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Vienna Perry Williams, 63, of Diboll, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Justin Storme Jones, 25, of Diboll, no driver’s license; Brandon L. Helton, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication and failure to identify; Charlene Ann-Marie Canda, 33, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Candice Jean Hudspeth, 47, of Lufkin, assault and warrants for traffic violations; and Robert Wade Cates, 35, of Lufkin, warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Charles Eddie Evans Jr., 27, of San Augustine, warrants for violating promise to appear and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 221 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
