Someone stole a gun from an apartment in the 3200 block of Daniel McCall Drive Monday.
A man assaulted his wife Tuesday.
Someone stole diesel from a tank in a yard in the 800 block of Calvin Street Tuesday.
Someone kicked the door of a home in the 900 block of Henderson Street Tuesday.
Someone reported a disturbance between a couple Tuesday.
A woman hit her ex-boyfriend Tuesday.
Someone stole a dog from a backyard in the 400 block of Ward Saturday.
Lufkin police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of South Angelina Street Wednesday morning.
Someone stole a toolbox from the front porch of a home in the 700 block of Davisville Road Tuesday.
A deputy responded to a disturbance between two men and a woman Tuesday. The men were looking for a family member.
A dog tore into trash and damaged a trailer in the 100 block of Rudd Lane Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Susan Marie Romer, 53, of Thornton, prostitution.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Lacey Jones, 27, of Huntington, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Joseph Andrew Froehlich, 34, of Nacogdoches, warrants for possession of dangerous drug, bail jumping and failure to appear; Parnell Christopher Andres, 29, of Houston, warrant for theft; and Lance John Thompson, 27, of Silsbee, warrants for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Meagan Leeann Jones, 32, of Pollok, warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 183 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
