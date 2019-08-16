Deputies responded to a disturbance where a firearm was discharged on Wednesday in the 4200 block of FM 842. One person on the scene said a family member’s dogs got into his or her pigpen and started attacking the pigs. The complainant attempted to stop the attacks when the family member came out. A verbal argument that culminated in the family member firing a gun into the air started at that time. The complainant requested a criminal trespass warning on the family member.
A man found a violin case with a pink violin inside on Ralph Nerren Road Wednesday.
A man said a known person stole his medication from his truck in the 100 block of Register Court Wednesday.
A man in the 15000 block of state Highway 103 east said a person he let stay at his home took property and left Wednesday.
Someone broke into a home in the 1200 block of Ralph Nerren Road Wedneday.
A man in the 3200 block of U.S. Highway 69 north reported his firearm missing or stolen Wednesday.
A deputy responded to a fire involving a travel trailer on Tom Taylor Road Wednesday.
Someone stole cash in the 2400 block of East Denman Avenue Wednesday.
Someone stole an iPad in the 300 block of Champions Drive Wednesday.
Someone forged a check in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street Tuesday.
A man said a former classmate has been fraudulently using his name.
A woman‘s phone was stolen out of her buggy at Walmart Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Robert Wayne Slack, age unavailable, of Channelview, failure to maintain financial responsibility; Aaron Douglas Johnson, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility; and Zorcorey Dante Grimes, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for aggravated assault against a public servant, resisting arrest, no driver’s license, public intoxication and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Karen Kay Matlock, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to identify and possession of a controlled substance; Daniel Joseph Hughes, 34, of Houston, warrant for obstructing highway passageway; and Cody Dewayne Bass, 23, of Huntington, assault and a warrant for assault.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Jonathon Hunt, 22, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 219 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.