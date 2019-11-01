The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault of a child.
A man found four men wearing hoodies and ski masks in his workshop when he came home Wednesday. They each ran off in a different direction. When he checked his shop, he did not find anything missing.
Someone sent a woman threats and photos from inside her home while the woman was away Wednesday.
Someone stole several tools from a shed in the 1900 block of Harley Golden Road Wednesday.
Someone cut the lock off an entry gate and entered without permission in the 3400 block of Choppin Road Wednesday.
Someone got into a woman’s vehicle in the 500 block of Boonwood Road and stole her medications and cash from her purse Wednesday.
Someone stole an ATV from a dealership in the 900 block of South Medford Drive. It was later found in a nearby wooded area.
A man threatened his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend Wednesday.
Someone assaulted a woman Wednesday.
A man punched another man.
Someone reported identity fraud.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Nathaniel Javarron Acliese, 38, of Jasper, warrant for aggravated assault; Tony Ben Eddis Hickman, 38, of Huntington, criminal trespass; Daniel Dame Herrera, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; John Stephen Outlaw, 38, of Lufkin, forgery of a financial instrument; Jory Lagette Smith, 44, of Lufkin, warrants for resisting arrest, evading arrest, prohibited weapons, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Hugo Ramon Felan, 50, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Timothy Dewayne Pina, 38, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and assault/family violence; and Justin Storme Jones, 25, of Diboll, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and warrants for credit/debit card abuse, burglary of building and evading arrest with vehicle.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Wesley Flemming, 18, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, bail jumping, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying info, two counts of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Monica Kay Bush, 42, of Hudson, warrant for assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Jail housed 183 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
