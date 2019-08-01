A man in the 9110 block of state Highway 103 east said his neighbor’s dogs tried to attack him Tuesday. Additionally, he said the dogs tried to bite his daughter a few days before.
Someone took a propane tank from a rental property in the 100 block of Steve Road Tuesday.
A woman said she and her boyfriend had gotten into an altercation that turned physical Tuesday.
Someone damaged a home’s front window, broke the glass in a large picture frame, took legal documents and stole a prescription in the 100 block of Honeysuckle Lane Tuesday.
A woman said she never received a package that was to be delivered.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of sexual assault.
A man in the 200 block of Ferguson Road said someone stole his saw overnight Tuesday.
A woman in the 100 block of Ben Williams Road said someone damaged her mailbox Tuesday.
Someone said a couple came into a store in the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 59 north and were putting merchandise into a black trash bag Tuesday. When confronted, the couple surrendered the bag; no items were taken.
Two vehicles had windows broken in the 300 block of Champions Drive overnight Tuesday. Someone also attempted to gain access into an apartment complex office in the same area.
A woman reported fraudulent charges on her debit card Tuesday.
A woman said her soon-to-be ex-husband harassed her over the phone.
Someone left a restaurant in the 4100 block of South Medford Drive without paying Tuesday.
A man found a wallet in the 800 block of East Denman Avenue Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Karen Thingvold, age and hometown unavailable, public intoxication; Taylor Lynn Colbert, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft and possession of a controlled substance; Dustin Raylee Hardesty, 25, of Diboll, theft and a warrant for theft; Jay Cornelius Thompson, 35, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, resisting arrest and warrants for traffic violations; Jonathan Russell Suggs, 38, of Huntsville, warrants for criminal trespass, violating promise to appear and traffic violations; Blake Quinton Edwards, 23, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; William Zachary Parks, 32, of Shelbyville, warrants for traffic violations; Gregorio Alberto Perez, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass; and Michelle R. Windham, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Robert Jason Smith, 49, of Lufkin, warrants for sex offender’s duty to register, disorderly conduct and illegal dumping; Brandy Nicole Atkinson, 32, of Huntington, warrants for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating promise to appear; Everett Charles Lutz, 62, of Diboll, no driver’s license; Amanda Jane Lorentz, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and a parole violation; John Samuel Whitworth, age unavailable, of Spring, warrant for speeding; and Stephen Carrel Arrowood, 30, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Stormy Yates, 19, hometown unavailable, hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon; Robert Kolten Rhoudes, 23, of Douglass, hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon; and David Kelly, 27, hometown unavailable, failure to identify and a warrant for a parole violation – burglary.
The Huntington Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Luis Antonio Martinez-Ruiz, 27, of Lufkin, evading arrest, an ICE hold and warrants for theft, tampering with/fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance; and Cody Dewayne Bass, 23, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Curtis Leland Grant, 52, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication.
The Angelina County Jail housed 231 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
