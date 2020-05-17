Lufkin police responding to a welfare concern call charged Breinon B. Tobias, 22, of Lufkin, with unlawfully carrying a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun, two Taurus magazines with 28 and 17 rounds of ammunition and a lunch box containing less that two ounces of marijuana in individual baggies and a digital scale in his silver 2018 Dodge Charger coupe around 9 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Kurth Drive.
———
Police issued citations for possession of drug paraphernalia to Blake Q. Edwards, 24, of Lufkin; Christopher N. Howell, 27, of Lufkin; and Reginald F. Simmons, 44, of Lufkin, after contacting the men for allegedly Dumpster diving. A fake $100 bill, hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia were confiscated.
———
Police arrested Richard Szako, 52, of Nacogdoches, on a charge of stealing a red 2001 Ford around 10 a.m. Friday. The vehicle was recovered.
———
A co-worker and several other people allegedly assaulted a man and robbed him of his $300 Apple iPhone around 11:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of Ellen Trout Drive.
———
Someone assaulted a man around 4 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Second Street.
———
A man assaulted his ex-girlfriend around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made two other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Julia Anne Benavidez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Leo Morrison Jr., 62, of Lufkin, warrant for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
———
The Hudson Police Department made two arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Cheyenne Renee Hardesty, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of Class C assault and two counts possession of marijuana; and Mathew John King, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for inhumane treatment/offense to an animal, assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: David Alton Antley Jr., 38, of Diboll, order for surrender for forgery of a financial instrument; Madison Lea Harbuck, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for property theft between $100 and $750; George Orin Wilcox Jr., age unavailable, of Pollok, failure to identify fugitive from justice; Elbert Harvey Ferguson Jr., age unavailable, of Diboll, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for failure to yield, no driver’s license, no insurance and expired license plates; and Joshua Blake Parker, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance;
———
The Precinct 1 Constable arrested Jason Jerome Brown, 35, of Lufkin, on a charge of no driver's license and a warrant for criminal trespass.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.