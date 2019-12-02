A trailer that was being repaired was reported stolen between 11:!5 a.m. Thursday and 11:55 a.m. Saturday from a business parking lot in the 900 block of S. John Redditt Drive. The value of the trailer was reported between $2,500 and $30,000.
A man said his estranged wife punched him in the mouth on Nov. 23.
A man said he lost his cellphone on the side of the road between 4 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday. He said someone picked the phone up but didn’t return it to him.
Two individuals were arrested Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia. The first arrest was in the 900 block of South Timberland Drive. The second arrest was in the 300 block of White Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Cain Street.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Gabino Marquez Jr., 17, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of a habitation and Hussain Khaled, 24, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Joshua Aaron White, 26, of Cold Spring, warrants for no insurance, displaying expired license plates and possession of drug paraphernalia and Harry O’Neal Armstrong II, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and resisting arrest.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Kenneth Wayne Cassels Jr., 26, of Lufkin, on warrants for theft and a felon in possession of a firearm Sunday.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Christopher Allen Pahal, 27, of Hudson, on a charge of public intoxication and three warrants for no driver’s license Sunday.
———
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Christopher Scott Lee, 29, of Pollok, on a charge of violating a driver’s license restriction on an occupational license Saturday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 199 inmates as 2 p.m. Sunday.
