A man and a woman stole two phones from a couple in the 3500 block of South Medford Drive Saturday morning.
A man threatened his ex-girlfriend’s brother Saturday afternoon.
Someone stole a child support card in the 1200 block of Keltys Street on Saturday.
Someone stole clothes from JCPenney Saturday afternoon.
Someone stole a game console from a home in the 200 block of Kirksey Drive on Saturday.
Someone stole $2,000 worth of Best Buy gift cards in a telephone scam on Saturday.
A man passed fake $100 bills and received cash back Saturday night.
A woman keyed a vehicle in the 600 block of Hoskins Avenue early Sunday morning.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Collin Brett Swor, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violations; Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, walking with flow of traffic; Derald Dewayne Mills, 42, of Lufkin, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and a warrant for running a stop sign; Daniel Gonzalez, 32, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Ronald Mack Fuentes Jr., 31, of Huntington, public intoxication; Carissa Patton, 21, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Ashley Mallard, 22, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Israel Ortega Garcia, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Austin Ray Buchleiter, 19, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Christopher Aguirre, 27, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Iram Chacon, 34, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 192 inmates as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
