LDN Police Reports

A man and a woman stole two phones from a couple in the 3500 block of South Medford Drive Saturday morning.

A man threatened his ex-girlfriend’s brother Saturday afternoon.

Someone stole a child support card in the 1200 block of Keltys Street on Saturday.

Someone stole clothes from JCPenney Saturday afternoon.

Someone stole a game console from a home in the 200 block of Kirksey Drive on Saturday.

Someone stole $2,000 worth of Best Buy gift cards in a telephone scam on Saturday.

A man passed fake $100 bills and received cash back Saturday night.

A woman keyed a vehicle in the 600 block of Hoskins Avenue early Sunday morning.

The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Collin Brett Swor, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violations; Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, walking with flow of traffic; Derald Dewayne Mills, 42, of Lufkin, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and a warrant for running a stop sign; Daniel Gonzalez, 32, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Ronald Mack Fuentes Jr., 31, of Huntington, public intoxication; Carissa Patton, 21, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Ashley Mallard, 22, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Israel Ortega Garcia, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Austin Ray Buchleiter, 19, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Christopher Aguirre, 27, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated.

The Diboll Police Department arrested Iram Chacon, 34, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The Angelina County Jail housed 192 inmates as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

Recommended for you