Deputies arrested Candice Sabrina Lee, 39, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated after responding to a disturbance in the 200 block of Boardwalk Place Tuesday afternoon. As deputies made their way to the disturbance, Lee’s vehicle left the scene, according to an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office report.
The deputy observed Lee’s vehicle at the intersection of Garrison Drive and U.S. Highway 69 south, along with a pickup behind Lee’s vehicle, the report states. The driver of the pickup was pointing toward Lee’s vehicle, and the deputy got behind Lee to conduct a traffic stop.
Lee discussed her side of the disturbance with the deputy, who then performed a field sobriety test on her and determined she appeared to be intoxicated and took her into custody without further incident.
Someone stole a trailer, ramps and a cooler from the 6200 block of FM 2251 on Tuesday.
Someone stole a dirt bike and a chainsaw from the 100 block of Pinner Road on Tuesday.
Someone stole an Xbox, controllers and games from the 100 block of Boardwalk Place on Tuesday.
Someone made purchases from a family member’s debit card and made fraudulent withdrawals on Tuesday.
Someone stole two company vehicles’ tools from the 4100 block of state Highway 103 east on Tuesday.
Someone stole a flatbed trailer from a business in the 4200 block of U.S. Highway 69 north on Tuesday.
A truck tractor struck a store’s sign in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 69 south on Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Brenda Duff Thompson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Miguel Agustine Harvey, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for sexual assault and traffic violations; Brandy Taylor Butler, 38, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for traffic violations; Gabriel Joe Reyes, 31, of Brownsville, driving while intoxicated; and Christopher Cade Harris, 20, of Lufkin, DWI.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four other arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Ronald Tyrone Murphy, age unavailable, of Woodville, warrants for theft, credit/debit card abuse; Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., 29, of Lufkin, warrants for theft of service, theft, credit/debit card abuse; Lonny Joe Bernal, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana; and Shane Phillip Gammons, 39, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for driving while license invalid.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Tony Dwayne Williams Jr., 20, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Ricky Wood, age unavailable, of Zavalla, on charges of traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 203 inmates as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
