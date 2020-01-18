Someone stole 200 feet of copper line from a man’s property on Ramsey Road Thursday.
A man took items from a store in the 4100 block of state Highway 103 east without paying for them Thursday morning.
A known person refused to move out of the way of a woman’s vehicle as she attempted to leave the 7900 block of FM 2021 Thursday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sexual assault of a child.
A deputy responded to a home Thursday regarding a child with a family member without permission or supervision as required.
A man violated the protective order for his ex-wife Thursday.
Someone tried to break into a home in the 1100 block of Bento Drive Thursday.
Someone reported credit card abuse Wednesday.
Someone broke into a vacant home in the 2400 block of Homer Alto Road overnight Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine other arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Stacy Renee Hair, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Cyrus Bass III, 37, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and theft; Jimmy Travis Lynch, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for burglary of building and possession of a controlled substance; Jessie Austin Lee, 24, of Bronson, warrants for evading arrest with vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Corrigan, criminal trespass; Jaime Christopher Sanchez, 24, of Rusk, warrant for theft; David Wesley Flemming, 19, of Lufkin, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity; Tracey Lee Colquitt, 44, of Lufkin, evading arrest; and Charles Hadnot, 50, of Beaumont, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five other arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Enrique Leundre Smith, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and no driver’s license; Marquita Shamica Higgins, 36, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Dominique An’tjuan Douglas, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft and warrants for traffic violations; Kelli Shealynn Collins, 27, of Huntington, resisting arrest and warrants for evading arrest with vehicle and three counts of possession of a controlled substance; and Julie Ramos, 26, of Nacogdoches, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Ray George, 54, of Lufkin, on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Gilbert Lopez, 38, of Diboll, on a warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.
The Angelina County Jail housed 222 inmates as of 5 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.