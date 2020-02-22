Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about loose cattle on Jb Pride Road around 10 a.m. Thursday. Deputies placed the cows on a property they believe the cows reside on, but were unable to make contact with the owners. The case was forwarded to Animal Control.
Candice Jean Hudspeth, 48, was arrested in the 3200 block of Fuller Springs Drive on warrants for public intoxication and resisting arrest. Deputies responding to the call of a verbal disturbance reportedly saw a woman yelling and screaming outside the residence. Deputies tried to calm her down but were unable to. A computer check revealed she had active warrants and with some resistance she was taken into custody, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
Victor Orlando Redmon Jr., 29, was arrested on charges of parole violation and evading arrest or detention on Thursday morning in the 200 block of Falcon Avenue after deputies responded to a call about an alleged disturbance between Redmon and his mother.
Someone in the 3500 block of FM 2021 found two bags of women’s clothes and apparel under their carport. A deputy took photos and then collected the clothing.
A woman in the 100 block of Ike Phelps Lane said someone she knows stole some property from her. After deputies spoke to both parties, they determined it was a civil matter and would have to be handled in civil court. They issued a criminal trespass warning to the alleged thief at the request of the complainant.
Deputies responded to a local emergency room where a man was being treated for a dog bite after he said he tried to break up a dog fight on Thursday afternoon.
Someone busted in the sidewall of a storage building owned by a church in the 4100 block of FM 2251 Thursday afternoon.
Someone broke into a shed in the 100 block of Hanner Road in the last two weeks and stole a generator, game camera and various tools.
A mother and four children were stuck in the mud on a road on the 3200 block of Ben Dunn Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Eric Jerome Brown, 33, of Houston, engaging in criminal activity and a warrant for assault family violence with previous conviction in Galveston County; Namon Reshard Mcfarlin-Taylor, 27, of Texas City, engaging in organized criminal activity; Kenicia Yvette Buck, 26, of Galveston, engaging in organized criminal activity; Jorge Junior Lopez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for no driver’s license, driving with an invalid license, no seat belt, no insurance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; Manuel Angel Soto, 44, of Lufkin, for criminal mischief causing damages between $750 and $2,500; and Kendall Ryan Thurman, 35, of Lufkin, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.
The Hudson Police Department made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Rogelio Robles Reyes, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrants for speeding and no insurance; and Victor Orlando Redmon Jr., 29, of Hudson, evading arrest/detention and a warrant for parole violation.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made eight arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Omar Landaverde, 22, of Lufkin, warrant for the possession of marijuana; Sharon Bodden Milligan, 50, of Huntington, assault/family violence; Roy Smith, 39, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration and a warrant for public intoxication; Mark Quincy Moore, 29, of Nacogdoches, two warrants for criminal mischief; Donald Miller Ball, 44, of Lufkin, warrant for the aggravated sexual assault of a child; Akeyvyen Tretez Mckind, 19, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to identify as a fugitive from justice; Orval Lee Edwards, 54, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of no insurance, two counts of driving with no license and the display of expired license plates; and Sara Ruiz, 50, forgery of a financial instrument.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Jahann Michael Thomas, 30, of Lufkin, on an order for surrender for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 234 inmates as of 5 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.