A man pretending to be with Homeland Security called a local man and threatened to withhold his bank accounts if he didn’t send money.
Someone made fraudulent charges on a man’s credit card on Wednesday.
Someone keeps driving by a home and yelling in the 300 block of Winston 8 Ranch Road.
Someone attempted to break into a home in the 2300 block of Ralph Nerren Road on Wednesday.
A dog bit a boy in the 600 block of County Barn Road on Wednesday.
Someone stole a travel trailer in the 500 block of Ben Walker Road on Wednesday.
Someone threw a brick through a window in the 200 block of Ford Street on Wednesday.
A man assaulted a woman.
Someone stole a barbecue pit from the 1600 block of Sayers Street on Wednesday.
Someone broke into a vehicle in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street and stole medication and a bracelet on Wednesday.
A woman stole items from Walmart.
Someone stole a cellphone in the 2000 block of Ford Chapel Road on Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Lawrence Oneal Wyatt Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft and warrants for traffic violations; Adam Boyd Funston, 19, of Lufkin, assault of a public servant and resisting arrest; Angela Janet Russell, 38, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and traffic violations; Brittany Evon Dixon, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for assault; Dennis Lewis Brown, 23, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication; Michael Jean Allen, 22, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft, assault and criminal trespass; and Mark Quincy Moore, 29, of Nacogdoches, assault and two counts of criminal mischief.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Joseph Michael Reynolds Sr., 53, of Lufkin, warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child and a parole violation; Mario Moyeda, 47, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and an ICE hold; Ricky Wayne Boyd, 64, of Lufkin, assault, interfering with public duties and resisting arrest; Candice Jean Hudspeth, 47, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of public intoxication; and Eric Michael McElroy, 33, hometown unavailable, warrant for aggravated sexual assault.
The Angelina County Constable Pct. 1 arrested Javier Sarmiento, 27, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while license suspended and warrants for traffic violations.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Cody Dewayne Bass, 23, of Lufkin, on a charge of assault/family violence.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Douglas Jerome Myers, 54, of Lufkin, on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
