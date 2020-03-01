The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Michael Lynn Phipps, 30, of Diboll, possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of marijuana; Angela Brooke Henderson, 28, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Jabari Zaki Johnson, 40, of Lufkin, two charges for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and one charge for public intoxication; Chassidy Marie Caldera, age unavailable, of Lufkin, resisting arrest and public intoxication; Asencion Caldera, 38, of Lufkin, public intoxication and failure to identify/giving fictitious information; Armando Daniel Sanchez, 27, of Lufkin, resisting arrest and public intoxication; and Michael Anthony Carrillo, 32, of Lufkin, no driver’s license, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and no insurance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Friday and early Saturday.
Arrests and charges included: Akio DeShawn Woods, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana; David Keith Harrell Jr., 34, of Haughton, Louisiana, warrant for theft; Jennifer Isabel Mireles, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to stop or return to an accident causing death; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; and Benigno Garcia Valencia, 44, of Lufkin, warrant for DWI.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Abon Ball, age unavailable, of Shreveport, Louisiana, on a warrant for assault/family violence Saturday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 246 inmates as 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
