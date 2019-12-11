A woman stole $20 from two neighboring businesses in the 100 block of Champions Drive in a short-change scam Monday.
Deputies responded to the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 59 north early Monday morning following reports of gunshots. Deputies found numerous shell casings in a parking lot in the area.
A deputy had an unoccupied vehicle in the roadway on FM 3521 moved early Monday morning.
A juvenile left home and took a work truck without permission on Monday. The truck and juvenile were found later in the day.
Someone broke into a work truck in the 5100 block of Ted Trout Drive overnight Monday and took several tools.
A deputy found a vehicle reported stolen out of another county in the 10000 block of state Highway 103 east Monday.
A dog bit a woman in the 600 block of Deer Brook Lane.
Deputies responded to a disturbance between a mother and daughter. The mother requested a criminal trespass warrant be issued to her daughter.
Someone stole a bag containing tools from a vehicle in the 2600 block of Fuller Springs Drive Monday.
Someone painted male genitalia on the side of a building in the 1400 block of Atkinson Drive overnight Monday.
A man assaulted his girlfriend early Tuesday morning.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Kashanti Yakira Butler, 19, of Nacogdoches, theft; Shelby Lynn McGarity, 21, of Nacogdoches, theft; Chelsea Jenay Holman, 19, of Nacogdoches, theft; Vicente Molina, 41, of Lufkin, warrants for disorderly conduct and traffic violations; David Paul Currier, 58, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Christopher Michael McGilvra, 35, of Lufkin, burglary of building and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Janet Marie Johnson, 44, of Savannah, Georgia, warrants for theft of service and issuing bad checks; Jimmy Richard Jones, 40, of Huntington, warrants for unauthorized use of vehicle and burglary of building; Scott Edward Fink, 22, of Zavalla, warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and traffic violations; Jason Kenneth Collins, 45, of Houston, driving while license invalid and warrants for traffic violations; Tristian Robert Arnold, 34, of Huntington, warrant for failure to control speed; and Eric Michael Olvera, 33, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 193 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.