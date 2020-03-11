Three people used their vehicles to cause damage to Ben Dunn Road and Newman Cemetery Road Monday evening. A deputy observed three vehicles on dirt roads, and a county commissioner was notified to determine how much damage was done.
Someone cut the fence of a sewage pump station in the 5800 block of U.S. Highway 59 north and stole a welding machine and tools Monday morning.
Someone stole a Netflix DVD from a woman’s mailbox in the 1600 block of Burns Road Monday afternoon.
Someone in the 9600 block of FM 58 stole wallets from a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
A woman said she saw two men on her property in the 3800 block of FM 2251 and later discovered parts missing from her vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
A dog keeps going into a man’s pasture in the 400 block of Danny Reed Road. The man is concerned about the welfare of his horses.
A large dog damaged the side of a home in the 500 block of Woodlawn Circle Monday afternoon.
Someone stole a woman’s mailbox in the 900 block of Stephenson Broad Road Monday evening.
A known person in the 400 block of Porter Loop assaulted a woman Monday night.
A dog bit someone in the 2600 block of Allen Town Loop Monday night.
A man threatened to cut another man after he trespassed in the 700 block of Culverhouse Monday afternoon.
A man attempted to sell bath rugs he had just stolen from the shelf at a store in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive Monday night.
A man in the 700 block of Renfro Drive assaulted a woman Monday night.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Jessica Danielle Anderson, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, warrants for traffic violations; Eddie Fernando Ventura, 32, hometown unavailable, public intoxication; Kyle Benavidez, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication; Courtney Danillie Garrett, 35, of San Augustine, warrant for assault/family violence; and Justin Lee Hayes, 28, of Huntington, warrant for assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: John Calvin Whitmore, 38, of Lufkin, warrant for unlawful possession of firearm by felon; Brian Taylor Sterling, 25, of Pollok, warrants for three counts of possession of a controlled substance; and Clarence Benard Garner, 47, of Lufkin, warrants for delivery of marijuana and delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Kila Leann Janes, 23, hometown unavailable, on charges of public intoxication and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
The Angelina County Jail housed 229 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
