Three people used their vehicles to cause damage to Ben Dunn Road and Newman Cemetery Road Monday evening. A deputy observed three vehicles on dirt roads, and a county commissioner was notified to determine how much damage was done.

Someone cut the fence of a sewage pump station in the 5800 block of U.S. Highway 59 north and stole a welding machine and tools Monday morning.

Someone stole a Netflix DVD from a woman’s mailbox in the 1600 block of Burns Road Monday afternoon.

Someone in the 9600 block of FM 58 stole wallets from a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

A woman said she saw two men on her property in the 3800 block of FM 2251 and later discovered parts missing from her vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

A dog keeps going into a man’s pasture in the 400 block of Danny Reed Road. The man is concerned about the welfare of his horses.

A large dog damaged the side of a home in the 500 block of Woodlawn Circle Monday afternoon.

Someone stole a woman’s mailbox in the 900 block of Stephenson Broad Road Monday evening.

A known person in the 400 block of Porter Loop assaulted a woman Monday night.

A dog bit someone in the 2600 block of Allen Town Loop Monday night.

A man threatened to cut another man after he trespassed in the 700 block of Culverhouse Monday afternoon.

A man attempted to sell bath rugs he had just stolen from the shelf at a store in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive Monday night.

A man in the 700 block of Renfro Drive assaulted a woman Monday night.

The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Jessica Danielle Anderson, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, warrants for traffic violations; Eddie Fernando Ventura, 32, hometown unavailable, public intoxication; Kyle Benavidez, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication; Courtney Danillie Garrett, 35, of San Augustine, warrant for assault/family violence; and Justin Lee Hayes, 28, of Huntington, warrant for assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: John Calvin Whitmore, 38, of Lufkin, warrant for unlawful possession of firearm by felon; Brian Taylor Sterling, 25, of Pollok, warrants for three counts of possession of a controlled substance; and Clarence Benard Garner, 47, of Lufkin, warrants for delivery of marijuana and delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone.

The Diboll Police Department arrested Kila Leann Janes, 23, hometown unavailable, on charges of public intoxication and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

The Angelina County Jail housed 229 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

