Three dogs damaged several cages in the 100 block of Fair Oaks Circle Saturday. About 40 chickens were reported missing or killed.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a crash in the 200 block of Bobbitt Road early Friday morning, in which Samuel Roman Escanuela, 40, reportedly refused to identify himself and gave off a strong odor of alcohol. He became aggressive and attempted to flee after several attempts were made to arrest him, according to an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office report. He was later found inside a home and remained combative before being placed into custody on charges of resisting arrest, public intoxication, failure to identify and assault of a public servant.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dakedrion Dshun Tucker Monday morning after he arrived in court for commitment to prison on a sexual assault of a child charge he pleaded guilty to last Wednesday.
Tucker appeared before state District Judge Bob Inselmann as scheduled to be committed for his eight-year prison sentence. Last week, the victim in Tucker’s case, a then-16-year-old girl, gave her victim impact statement on the assault, which occurred in October of 2018, according to Tucker’s arrest warrant.
Lufkin police arrested Carlos Malpica, 20, Yesenia Malpica, 17, and Gabino Marquez Jr., 17, on charges of disorderly conduct — fighting following an alleged fight in a business parking lot in the 800 block of North Timberland Drive late Sunday night, according to a police report. Carlos Malpica and Marquez also were charged with evading arrest.
A woman slapped the father of her child Sunday night.
Someone stole guns and cash from a home in the 400 block of Moore Avenue Sunday evening.
Someone assaulted their roommate Sunday morning.
Someone assaulted a woman during a child custody exchange Sunday morning.
Someone slashed a woman’s tires and keyed her vehicle Sunday.
A man allegedly took his daughter from his ex-wife without permission on Sunday, according to a police report. The child was returned to her mother and the man received a criminal trespass warning on the property.
A dog bit a woman in the 3000 block of Homer Alto Road Sunday.
Someone reported an aggressive dog in the 200 block of Pine Forest Drive Sunday.
Deputies responded to a report of terroristic threat between neighbors in the 200 block of Charles Road Sunday.
Deputies responded to a crash on airport property in the 400 block of Walking Horse Lane Saturday evening. Airport equipment was damaged near the end of a runway.
A man reportedly struck a child in the face Saturday. The case is under investigation.
Someone stole a chainsaw from a carport in the 300 block of Blackburn Switch Road Saturday.
A cat bit its owner last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven other arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Marques Dearl Brown, 28, of Lufkin, robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for evading arrest with vehicle and parole violations; April Lynn Bynog, 22, of Huntington, warrant for theft; Tonedrick Alejandro Evans, 29, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Samuel Peloquen, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of public intoxication; Adrian Lavane Lindsey, 47, of Houston, resisting arrest and warrants for failure to identify and parole violation; Kenneth Daniel Smith, 50, of Lufkin, warrants for five counts of public intoxication, theft, failure to appear and traffic violations; Aaliyah Dsanay Marie Rawls, 23, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Tukulve Dewayne Frazier, 39, of Lufkin, expired driver’s license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two other arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Laura Rogers, 47, of Lufkin, theft; and Casey Baker, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for indecency with a child, assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation and traffic violations.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Erick Trevino, 21, of Diboll, on a warrant for speeding.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Wayne Ward, 21, of Lufkin, on warrants for theft, credit/debit card abuse and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 184 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
