Someone shot out the sliding door of a bank and glass at other nearby businesses with what police believe to be a BB gun in the 3000 block of South John Medford Drive around 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Phillip M. Smith, 64, was arrested by Lufkin police on charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and warrants around 1 p.m. Tuesday after allegedly urinating inside a business in the 2400 block of Denman Avenue, according to a police report.
Walter Williams, 67, was arrested on charges of theft and criminal trespass in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for allegedly stealing a pack of Duracell batteries, a body ring, a lighter, a DVD and a necklace.
Someone drove a Dodge Ram in the grass at Winston Park between 12:20 and 12:27 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Someone stole headphones in the 500 block of Brentwood Drive.
Someone stole a man’s rifles from his Ford F150 on the 1600 block of Pershing Avenue between 9 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Someone stole a Vortex Diamondback High Power Scope, a Ruger American Ranch Rifle and a dog kennel from a vehicle parked in the 4200 block of South Medford drive between 3:30 and 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Someone stole a Google Nest from a business in the 4200 block of South Medford Drive at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Someone stole a black dog kennel from the 400 block of Garner Avenue on Tuesday.
Someone shot a Honda CR-V with what police believe was an air rifle between 5 and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of South Medford Drive.
An elderly woman died of natural causes in her home in the 1600 block of Tulane Drive between Monday and Tuesday.
Someone found property in the 300 block of Shepherd Avenue on Tuesday.
Someone called about lost property between Nov. 24 and Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three other arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: John Gabriel Flores, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, assault/family violence and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; Lashayla Walker, 37, traffic violations; and Christopher Brown, 33, assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Patrick Pegues, 34, of Lufkin, two warrants for assault/family violence with a previous conviction; Ricky Wayne Boyd, 64, of Lufkin, warrants for no seatbelt, driving with an invalid license and failure to drive in a single lane; and Michael Orville May, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving with an invalid license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Jail housed 192 inmates at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
