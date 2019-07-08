Someone reported harassment in the 1700 block of West Frank Avenue between March 25 and Saturday.
A man said someone took his modem from his residence in the 3300 block on Lotus Lane sometime between Tuesday and Saturday.
A woman said she was slapped in the face by her mother in 2100 block of East Lufkin Avenue Saturday.
A woman said that her husband headbutted her in the 300 block of Whipporwill Drive Saturday.
Someone reported women fighting and injuring a baby in the 1500 block of Houston Street Saturday.
A woman attempted to steal $223 worth of cosmetics, $36 worth of clothes, $68 worth of art supplies and $20 worth of electronics from Walmart Saturday.
A man said he lost his wallet in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive Saturday.
Someone said they received an offensive text in the 200 block of South Timberland Drive Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Robert Allen Drew, 52, of Lufkin, on a charge of no driver’s license and a warrant for no insurance after he was on private property in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive and had a minor accident in his Dodge Caravan Saturday, according to a police report.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Ronnie Glenn Robinson, 29, of Lufkin, on a charge of evading arrest and warrants for evading arrest, theft and obtaining prohibited weapons (switchblade/knuckles) in the 800 block of Azalea Trail Sunday.
Someone said rings valued at $105 and a birth certificate were stolen from their home in the 3500 block of Edwards Street Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Billy Ray Murphy, 54, of Lufkin, evading arrest and driving while intoxicated; Latoya Ann Whitaker, 24, of Nacogdoches, warrant for assault/family violence; Casey Danielle Olford, 26, of Lufkin, warrants for assault, speeding and three counts of no driver’s license; Jesus Flores Jr., 21, of Tenaha, public intoxication; and Karen Yesenia Guerrero, 21, of Corrigan, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Porfirio Fernandez Rodriguez, 58, of Lufkin, warrant for DWI; and Donny Delain Davenport, 29, of Lufkin, failure to identify fugitive and two counts of evading arrest.
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department arrested William Stacey Graham, age unavailable, of Crosby, on a charge of boating while intoxicated Sunday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 226 inmates as 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
