Neither the Lufkin Police Department nor the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office released incident reports Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Lakedric Coutee, 33, of Lufkin, evading arrest or detention, evading arrest with a vehicle and a warrant for assault/family violence; Eric Sandoval, age unavailable, of Lufkin, no insurance and warrants for a weapons offense, a parole violation and assault causing bodily injury/family violence; Larry Vernon Carswell, 53, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; and Roy Smith, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, striking a fixture of highway landscape and a warrant for public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made 12 arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Larry Vernon Carswell, 53, of Lufkin, walking on a highway with traffic; Howard Louis Brown Jr., 33, of Jasper, warrants for three counts of the possession of a controlled substance; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Jimmy Travis Lynch, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a building; Jesse Claude Tillman, age unavailable, of Apple Springs, no driver’s license; Ervin Joe Peden, age unavailable, of Lufkin, no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia; January Dawn Powers, age unavailable, of Huntington, possession of drug paraphernalia; Joe Donald Terry Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for expired driver’s license, driving with an invalid license, no insurance and the display of expired license plates; Jorge H. Solis-Cepeda, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated (third or more); Rhonda Lou Anderson, age unavailable, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Dustin Dewayne Hawley, age unavailable, of Lufkin, burglary of a habitation, property theft, theft of a firearm, failure to identify and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; and Diana McGaughey Smith, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for the possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 219 inmates as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
