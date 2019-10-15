A man and woman stole $75 worth of groceries from HEB Sunday morning.
Someone stole a television and laptop from a home in the 800 block of Hosea Dolphus Sr. Avenue Sunday.
A man stole electronics from Walmart Sunday afternoon.
Someone found a wallet that contained three counterfeit $100 bills in the 800 block of North Timberland Drive Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Eric Demone Smotherman, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Justin Michael Falgout, 24, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault/family violence; and Angela Lyna Nerren, 50, of Lufkin, assault against a public servant and driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexander A. Rodriquez, 41, of Huntington, assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Jail housed 208 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
