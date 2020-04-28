Deputies and a game warden responded to a report of a sinking boat at Cassels-Boykin. The individuals on the boat were rescued safely, but one person needed medical care and was transported to a local hospital.
A deputy arrested Aubrey Lee Vail, 37, for public intoxication after a caller requested a ride from a friend’s house in the 900 block of Fair Oaks Circle.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Tillman Street where a weapon was displayed. Deputies checked and arrested Patrick Lewis, 37, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
A man in the 1000 block of Oliver Road reported another man threw a log at his vehicle, knocking out one of the headlights and causing damage to his bumper. A similar incident was reported when a man swung a bat at a woman’s vehicle while she was driving down the road.
Deputies responded to a call for an assault that had already occurred in the 300 block of Sun Drive. Investigators determined an aggravated robbery, burglary and an aggravated assault had occurred.
A woman in the 1300 block of Post Oak Road said she thought her ex-husband was entering her home when she wasn’t there. She said she only wanted the information documented.
Someone in the 1800 block of Robinson Lane said they found a vehicle reported stolen more than a year ago on social media. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and returned to the owner.
A woman in the 500 block of Redland Theatre Road reported a pig in her yard. The pig had wandered into a neighbor’s yard by the time deputies arrived. The neighbor said the pig could stay until her husband could contact the owner.
Someone in the 10000 block of state Highway 103 west reported a burglary at their residence. Several surveillance cameras on the property were tampered with, and there was damage to the front door.
A woman in the 100 block of Malone Road reported a burglary at her residence and provided details about several missing items. She also told deputies about a potential suspect. Deputies made contact with this individual and recovered some of the items, while others couldn’t be found during a search.
A woman in the 2500 block of FM 2021 reported her child’s father harassing her over the phone.
Someone in the 4400 block of U.S. Highway 59 north reported being harassed by someone they knew. The individual also said they had a verbal altercation earlier that day.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Gerald Derrone Evans, age unavailable, assault causing bodily injury/family violence; Jennifer Duffield Smallwood, age unavailable, assault/family violence; and Leandro Antonio Monsivais, 39, on warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lacy Gale Mangum, 28, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 186 inmates at 6:45 p.m. Monday.
