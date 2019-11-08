A dog chased a man’s cattle and tore up his trash in the 1900 block of Troy Johnson Road on Wednesday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taurus Trevion Roberson, 25, of Lufkin, on Thursday on numerous local warrants.
Investigators learned of Roberson’s location at Creekside Apartments. Deputies responded to the scene and spotted Roberson, who allegedly attempted to evade them and jump out of the back window of one of the complex buildings, according to a report on the arrest from Sheriff Greg Sanches. The deputies surrounded the building, and once Roberson realized he was surrounded, he was taken into custody without incident, the report stated.
Roberson had local warrants for his arrest for two counts of burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of firearm and evading arrest and two warrants out of Smith County for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property. He remained in the Angelina County Jail late Thursday with a $9,000 total bond. No bond had been set for his charges of theft of firearm and evading arrest with vehicle.
Lufkin police released a notice that a scammer is spoofing the police department’s non-emergency number to attempt to prey on locals.
A man called LPD and said a man who claimed to be Chief David Thomas gave him a fake warning about his identity being stolen. The call quickly turned to the scammer attempting to get the man to purchase gift cards and give him their numbers so he could be “helped.”
The man saw through the attempt at scamming him and did not give out any money or account information.
A man who was asleep inside a running vehicle at a gas pump escaped from a deputy who was escorting him inside to get his ID early Wednesday morning. The man was later identified and has an active warrant.
Someone stole firearms from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Gilliland Creek Road on Wednesday.
A dog jumped on someone in the 1500 block of Nash Road on Wednesday.
Three dogs that killed another dog bit a girl in the 1600 block of Palmer Ivy Road on Wednesday.
Someone stole a firearm from an unlocked vehicle in the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 69 on Wednesday.
A man forced his way into his girlfriend’s home and stole a television on Wednesday.
Someone accidentally discharged a firearm in the 2200 block of Old Burke Road and injured someone Wednesday afternoon.
Someone withdrew funds from a man’s account on Wednesday.
A man on Wednesday said his daughter sent an inappropriate photo to someone she knows, and that person showed it to others.
A deputy responded to a burning vehicle and a subject was seen running from it in the 1000 block of Old Highway 69 on Wednesday.
Someone harassed a man on Wednesday.
A woman reported theft in the 1000 block of Allendale Drive on Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Otis Lynn Mangum, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for displaying expired license plates; Alicia Cantu Dudley, 41, of Lufkin, criminal trespass, theft, and warrants for traffic violations; Juan Garcia Rodriguez, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of public intoxication, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass; Paula Sue Davis, 36, of Pollok, warrants for driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Otis James Jenkins, 52, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and DWI.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four other arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Faustino Villela Jr., 26, of Diboll, DWI; Daniel Wade West, 26, of Pollok, warrant for assault/family violence; Iram Chacon, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for theft by check, bail jumping and failure to appear; and Shronda Lynn Murphy, 36, of Humble, warrants for theft of service and theft.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Matthew Alexander Ynosencio, age unavailable, of Woodville, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Kristal Anne McBroom, age unavailable, of Lumberton, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Richard Darrell Lyles, 39, of Kountze, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence and a warrant for driving while license invalid.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Abel Munoz Jr., 29, of Diboll, on a charge of driving while license invalid and a warrant for failure to control speed.
The Angelina County Jail housed 188 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
